In an agglutination test, eight serial dilutions to determine antibody titer were set up: Tube 1 contained a 1:2 dilution; tube 2, a 1:4, and so on. If tube 5 is the last tube showing agglutination, what is the antibody titer?
a. 5
b. 1:5
c. 32
d. 1:32
