Use the following choices to answer questions 1 and 2:

a. hemolysis

b. hemagglutination

c. hemagglutination inhibition

d. no hemolysis

e. precipitin ring forms





Patient’s serum, Chlamydia, guinea pig complement, sheep red blood cells, and anti-sheep red blood cells are mixed in a tube. What happens if the patient has antibodies against Chlamydia?