Problem 5

The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:

All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?

a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.

b. They are gram-negative.

c. They come from fecal contamination.

d. They come from the city water supply.

e. none of the above