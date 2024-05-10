21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 27.5a
The water used to prepare intravenous solutions in a hospital contained endotoxins. Infection control personnel performed plate counts to find the source of the bacteria. Their results:
<IMAGE>
All of the following conclusions about the bacteria can be drawn except which one?
a. They were present as a biofilm in the pipes.
b. They are gram-negative.
c. They come from fecal contamination.
d. They come from the city water supply.
e. none of the above
