1. Introduction to Microbiology
Importance of Microorganisms
Problem 27.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Coliforms are used as indicator organisms of sewage pollution because
a. they are pathogens.
b. they ferment lactose.
c. they are abundant in human intestines.
d. they grow within 48 hours.
e. all of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
42
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos