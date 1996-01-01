Skip to main content
Foodborne Toxins
Foodborne Toxins
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Foodborne Toxins / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which description accurately distinguishes a 'residue' from a 'contaminant' in food-safety terminology?
A
A residue is a chemical deliberately applied (e.g., pesticides) that should be at low regulated levels at consumption, whereas a contaminant is an unwanted hazardous substance (e.g., heavy metals, dioxins) that ideally should not be present.
B
Residues and contaminants are synonymous terms in regulatory language and there is no distinction in how agencies like EPA, FDA, or USDA manage them.
C
Residues are always harmless because they are regulated, while contaminants are always harmful and always present at high levels in foods produced in industrialized nations.
D
A residue refers only to microbial remnants after processing, while contaminants are exclusively chemical substances, so residues cannot include pesticides or industrial chemicals.
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.