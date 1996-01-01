Skip to main content
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Foodborne Toxins / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which statement correctly contrasts plant- and microbe-derived food toxins?
A
Microbe-derived toxins are only a concern when organisms are still alive on food; once microbes are killed their toxins are always inactive and harmless, so microbial toxins are not a long-term concern.
B
Plant toxins and microbe toxins are indistinguishable biologically and therefore require identical regulatory oversight, monitoring protocols, and cooking treatments to render foods safe.
C
Plant-derived toxins are produced as part of plant metabolism (e.g., solanine, cyanogenic glycosides), while microbe-derived toxins are produced during microbial growth (e.g., staphylococcal toxins, botulinum toxin).
D
Plant toxins such as solanine always require ingestion of roots to cause harm, whereas microbial toxins always require inhalation or dermal exposure to cause illness, not ingestion.
