Nutrition
Back
Foodborne Toxins
Foodborne Toxins
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Foodborne Toxins / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following best defines 'naturally occurring food toxins' and provides correct examples?
A
Toxins produced by organisms (plants, fungi, microbes) that can end up in food, for example solanine in green potatoes, cyanogenic glycosides in raw lima beans, toxic wild mushroom compounds, staphylococcal enterotoxins, and botulinum toxin.
B
Synthetic industrial chemicals applied during processing that contaminate foods and include pesticide residues and dioxins that persist through manufacturing and packaging and are regulated by environmental agencies.
C
Only those compounds that come from plants, like solanine and cyanide precursors, excluding all microbial toxins such as botulinum and staphylococcal toxins because microbes are not plants.
D
Any chemical found in food regardless of origin, including added preservatives, natural plant defense molecules, and environmental contaminants, with no distinction between those produced biologically and those introduced externally.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.