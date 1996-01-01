Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Foodborne Toxins
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Foodborne Toxins
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 10
Next
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Foodborne Toxins / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is a common consumer behavior that increases exposure to BPA?
A
Trimming visible fat from meat before cooking, since BPA accumulates exclusively in lean meat and not in fat.
B
Repeatedly microwaving food in certain polycarbonate plastic containers or using plastics not labeled BPA-free, particularly with hot or acidic foods.
C
Choosing glass or stainless-steel bottles for infants instead of plastic, because glass/stainless reduce BPA compared with plastics.
D
Consuming only frozen vegetables because freezing increases BPA content compared with fresh produce.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.