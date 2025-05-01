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Fat-Soluble Vitamins quiz #1

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  • Which molecule acts as a precursor for vitamin D synthesis in the body?
    Cholesterol acts as a precursor for vitamin D synthesis in the body, which is converted to vitamin D3 when the skin is exposed to sunlight.
  • Which vitamins are classified as fat-soluble vitamins?
    The fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • Which vitamin is not classified as a fat-soluble vitamin?
    Any vitamin other than A, D, E, or K is not a fat-soluble vitamin; for example, vitamin C and the B vitamins are water-soluble.
  • What is the main function of vitamin K in the body?
    The main function of vitamin K is to enable blood clotting (coagulation).
  • Which vitamin is synthesized in the skin upon exposure to sunlight?
    Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin when it is exposed to sunlight.
  • What skin function is necessary for the synthesis of vitamin D from sunlight?
    The conversion of a cholesterol precursor in the skin to vitamin D3 upon exposure to sunlight is necessary for vitamin D synthesis.
  • What is the primary function of vitamin D in the body?
    Vitamin D is vital for immune function and bone health, primarily by regulating calcium and phosphorus absorption.
  • Which vitamin is essential for maintaining epithelial tissues?
    Vitamin A is essential for maintaining epithelial tissues.
  • What is a key difference between the absorption of fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins?
    Fat-soluble vitamins require dietary fat and are absorbed via micelles and chylomicrons, while water-soluble vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream.
  • Where are fat-soluble vitamins primarily stored in the body?
    Fat-soluble vitamins are primarily stored in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues.
  • What is a potential risk associated with the storage of fat-soluble vitamins?
    Because fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body, they are more prone to toxicity if consumed in excess.
  • Which vitamin is known as the 'sunshine vitamin' and why?
    Vitamin D is known as the 'sunshine vitamin' because it is synthesized in the skin upon exposure to sunlight.
  • What is the main dietary source of vitamin K1?
    Vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) is primarily found in green leafy vegetables.
  • How does vitamin E function in the body?
    Vitamin E functions as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cell membranes from free radicals and preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol.