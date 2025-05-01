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Which molecule acts as a precursor for vitamin D synthesis in the body? Cholesterol acts as a precursor for vitamin D synthesis in the body, which is converted to vitamin D3 when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

Which vitamins are classified as fat-soluble vitamins? The fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Which vitamin is not classified as a fat-soluble vitamin? Any vitamin other than A, D, E, or K is not a fat-soluble vitamin; for example, vitamin C and the B vitamins are water-soluble.

What is the main function of vitamin K in the body? The main function of vitamin K is to enable blood clotting (coagulation).

Which vitamin is synthesized in the skin upon exposure to sunlight? Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin when it is exposed to sunlight.

What skin function is necessary for the synthesis of vitamin D from sunlight? The conversion of a cholesterol precursor in the skin to vitamin D3 upon exposure to sunlight is necessary for vitamin D synthesis.