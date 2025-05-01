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What is the definition of a mineral in the context of nutrition? A mineral is an essential inorganic micronutrient, which is a chemical element found on the periodic table and required in the diet for various bodily functions.

What are the five characteristics that define a mineral? A mineral is naturally occurring, inorganic, solid, has a definite chemical composition, and possesses an ordered atomic arrangement.

What is the difference between major minerals and trace minerals? Major minerals are needed in amounts greater than 100 milligrams per day, while trace minerals are required in amounts less than 100 milligrams per day.

Which minerals are classified as major minerals? Major minerals include sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, chloride, magnesium, and sulfur.

Which minerals are classified as trace minerals? Trace minerals include iron, copper, fluoride, iodide (iodine), zinc, selenium, chromium, manganese, and molybdenum.

What is a trace mineral? A trace mineral is an essential inorganic nutrient required by the body in amounts less than 100 milligrams per day.