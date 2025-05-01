Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which macronutrient is a significant source of nitrogen in the diet? Proteins are the macronutrient that contains nitrogen and are a significant source of nitrogen in the diet, unlike carbohydrates and lipids.

What are the chemical building blocks that make up proteins? Proteins are made up of amino acids linked together in chains. These amino acids are joined by peptide bonds.

How many amino acids typically make up a protein molecule? Proteins usually consist of between 50 and 10,000 amino acids. The exact number varies depending on the specific protein.

What type of chemical bond connects amino acids in a protein? Amino acids in proteins are connected by peptide bonds. These bonds link the amino acids into long chains.

What happens to dietary proteins during digestion? Dietary proteins are broken down into their individual amino acid building blocks during digestion. These amino acids are then used by the body for various functions.

Name two primary functions of amino acids derived from dietary proteins. Amino acids from dietary proteins are used to build new proteins and to create other nitrogen-containing molecules like nucleotides. They can also provide energy as a last resort.