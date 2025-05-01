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Hypokalemia is a deficiency of which mineral? Hypokalemia is a deficiency of potassium. Is salt considered a mineral in the context of nutrition? Yes, salt (sodium chloride) is considered a mineral because it provides sodium, which is a major mineral essential for fluid balance and nerve function. Why might soy sauce not be a good choice for spicing up a low salt diet? Soy sauce is high in sodium, so it is not a good choice for spicing up a low salt diet because it can contribute to excessive sodium intake and increase the risk of hypertension. What are the main functions of sodium and potassium in the body? Sodium is the major extracellular electrolyte that regulates fluid balance and is essential for nerve impulses and muscle contractions. Potassium is the major intracellular electrolyte, important for heart rhythm, muscle function, and also supports nerve impulses and muscle contractions. What is the Latin origin of the chemical abbreviation 'Na' for sodium? The abbreviation 'Na' for sodium comes from the Latin word for sodium. This explains why the letters do not match the English name. How does sodium regulate fluid balance in the body? Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis by controlling where electrolytes are located. This, in turn, determines where water moves across cell membranes. What is the main health risk associated with chronic excess sodium intake? Chronic excess sodium intake increases the risk of hypertension, or high blood pressure. This can lead to heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. What is the primary food group that provides potassium in the diet? Fruits and vegetables are the primary food sources of potassium. Examples include bananas, spinach, cantaloupe, citrus fruits, almonds, and legumes. What is hyperkalemia and what can cause it? Hyperkalemia is an excess of potassium in the body. It is usually caused by over-supplementation or excessive use of salt substitutes containing potassium. How do sodium and potassium work together in nerve and muscle function? Sodium and potassium ions move across cell membranes to send electrical signals. This movement is essential for both nerve impulses and muscle contractions.
Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium quiz #1
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