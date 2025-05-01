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Hypokalemia is a deficiency of which mineral? Hypokalemia is a deficiency of potassium.

Is salt considered a mineral in the context of nutrition? Yes, salt (sodium chloride) is considered a mineral because it provides sodium, which is a major mineral essential for fluid balance and nerve function.

Why might soy sauce not be a good choice for spicing up a low salt diet? Soy sauce is high in sodium, so it is not a good choice for spicing up a low salt diet because it can contribute to excessive sodium intake and increase the risk of hypertension.

What are the main functions of sodium and potassium in the body? Sodium is the major extracellular electrolyte that regulates fluid balance and is essential for nerve impulses and muscle contractions. Potassium is the major intracellular electrolyte, important for heart rhythm, muscle function, and also supports nerve impulses and muscle contractions.

What is the Latin origin of the chemical abbreviation 'Na' for sodium? The abbreviation 'Na' for sodium comes from the Latin word for sodium. This explains why the letters do not match the English name.

How does sodium regulate fluid balance in the body? Sodium regulates fluid balance through osmosis by controlling where electrolytes are located. This, in turn, determines where water moves across cell membranes.