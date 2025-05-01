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What are micronutrients, and which two main categories do they include? Micronutrients are nutrients required by the body in small amounts and include vitamins and minerals.

What distinguishes micronutrients from macronutrients in terms of their function and required amounts? Micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, are needed in smaller amounts than macronutrients and do not provide energy but support various physiological functions.

How do vitamins interact with enzymes in the body? Some vitamins work with enzymes to regulate chemical reactions in cells. For example, vitamin B3 is involved in enzyme activity.

What role does vitamin D play as a signaling molecule? Vitamin D signals the body to absorb nutrients needed for bone development. It is essential for proper bone formation.

Which vitamins act as antioxidants, and what is their function? Vitamins C and E act as antioxidants. They protect cells from damage.

What happens to excess water-soluble vitamins in the body? Excess water-soluble vitamins are removed from the body in urine. They are not stored long-term.