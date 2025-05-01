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Is reducing cholesterol the main reason most people choose to diet, according to nutrition science? No, the primary reason most people diet is to achieve weight loss by creating a calorie deficit, which helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases. While lowering cholesterol can be a benefit, it is not the main reason people diet. What are the three main components of a healthy weight loss plan? A healthy weight loss plan should include healthy eating, behavioral modifications, and physical activity. These components work together to support sustainable weight loss. Why is mindful eating recommended for weight loss? Mindful eating helps individuals focus on what and why they are eating, reducing the likelihood of overeating. It encourages awareness and can prevent unconscious overconsumption of calories. How does keeping a food journal support weight loss efforts? A food journal helps track eating patterns and identify triggers for overeating. This information can be used to make adjustments that align with weight loss goals. What is the role of lean protein in promoting satiety during weight loss? Lean protein increases feelings of fullness more than other macronutrients. Including lean protein in meals can help reduce overall calorie intake by curbing hunger. Why should added sugars and alcohol be limited in a weight loss diet? Added sugars and alcohol contribute extra calories that can hinder weight loss. They often provide little nutritional value and can make maintaining a calorie deficit more difficult. What is a major red flag indicating a fad diet may be unhealthy? A major red flag is the restriction or elimination of an entire food group, such as carbohydrates. Such diets often lack scientific support and may not meet nutritional needs. How do GLP-1 receptor agonist medications aid in weight loss? GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic a hormone that increases satiety and slows gastric emptying. This leads to reduced food intake and supports weight loss. What is the primary anatomical change made during gastric sleeve surgery? Gastric sleeve surgery removes part of the stomach, leaving it shaped like a tube or sleeve. This reduces stomach capacity and promotes earlier feelings of fullness. Why is liposuction not considered a solution for improving health or reducing chronic disease risk? Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat cells from specific areas but does not address energy balance. It does not reduce chronic disease risk or improve overall health.
Weight Loss quiz #1
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