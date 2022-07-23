Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
Draw two important resonance structures involving the C―O π bond for the molecule shown. To which carbons would you expect a nucleophile to add?
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base complexes. Label the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each.
(a)
One of the more reactive species we will study in organic chemistry is the carbene (molecular formula of CH2). The carbene can react as both a Lewis acid and a Lewis base. Explain these properties.
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base complexes. Label the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each.
(b)
In comparison to CH3+ in Assessment 2.82, the related molecule H3O+ is not a Lewis acid at oxygen. Why?