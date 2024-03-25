Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
Draw the missing lone-pair electrons and assign the missing formal charges for the following:
c.
d.
For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
d. CH3–CH=CH2
e. HC≡C–CHO
f. H2N–CH2–CN
For each of the following structures,
1. Draw a Lewis structure; fill in any nonbonding electrons.
2. Calculate the formal charge on each atom other than hydrogen
d. [(CH3)3O]+
e. CH3NC
f. (CH3)4NBr