Comparative Strength of Lewis Acids

To determine which Lewis acid is stronger between two candidates, one must consider factors such as charge density, size, and the ability to stabilize the resulting complex. In the case of Li<sup>+</sup> versus Na<sup>+</sup>, Li<sup>+</sup> is a harder acid due to its smaller ionic radius and higher charge density, making it more effective at accepting electron pairs compared to the larger, softer Na<sup>+</sup>. This comparative analysis is crucial for understanding their reactivity in various chemical environments.