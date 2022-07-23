Textbook Question
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b) Li+ vs. Na+
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Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b) Li+ vs. Na+
LDA can be used to form enolates on esters and nitriles. Predict the product of these alkylation reactions.
(a)
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) Mg2+ vs. Na+
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) I- vs. F-
Which of the following SN2 and E2 reactions, respectively, is faster? Justify your choice.
(b)
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b)