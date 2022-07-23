Textbook Question
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
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Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(a) Al3+ vs. B3+
Rank the reactivity of the following carbonyls with nucleophiles, from least reactive to most reactive.
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b) Li+ vs. Na+
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) Mg2+ vs. Na+
Identify the enolate(s) that would form on treatment of each of the following carbonyls with base. [When there are two possibilities, draw both.]
(a)