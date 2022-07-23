Reactivity of Esters and Nitriles

Esters and nitriles can both undergo enolate formation, but their reactivity differs due to the electronic effects of their functional groups. Esters, with their electron-withdrawing carbonyl, can stabilize the enolate formed, making them suitable substrates for alkylation. Nitriles, while also capable of forming enolates, may exhibit different reactivity patterns due to their triple bond and the nature of the leaving group in alkylation reactions.