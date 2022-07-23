There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
a. Draw them.
b. Give them systematic names.
There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
a. Draw them.
b. Give them systematic names.
Draw the structures of the following groups, and give their more common names.
a. the (1-methylethyl) group
b. the (2-methylpropyl) group
c. the (1-methylpropyl) group
d. the (1,1-dimethylethyl) group
e. the (3-methylbutyl) group, sometimes called the 'isoamyl' group
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
c. sec-butylcycloheptane
d. 2,3-dimethyl-4-propylnonane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
a.
b.
Draw the skeletal structure of 3,3-dimethyl-7-(1-methylethyl)-6-(1-methylpropyl)decane.
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. 3,4-diethyl-2-methylheptane