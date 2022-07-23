Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]
(n) rule 7
Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]
(n) rule 7
When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.
(b)
Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]
(k) rule 6
When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.
(c)
Name the following alkanes using the common names for branched substituents.
(c)
Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]
(j) rule 5