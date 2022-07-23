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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 16b
Chapter 2, Problem 16b

When we begin studying functional groups, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following bromoalkanes as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° based on the carbon to which the bromine is attached.
(b) Bromoalkane structure showing a bromine atom attached to a carbon in a molecular representation.

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1
Identify the carbon atom to which the bromine (Br) atom is directly attached in the given bromoalkane structure.
Determine how many other carbon atoms are directly bonded to this carbon atom. This will help classify the substitution level of the carbon.
Use the following rules for classification: (1) If the carbon attached to Br is bonded to only one other carbon, it is 1° (primary). (2) If it is bonded to two other carbons, it is 2° (secondary). (3) If it is bonded to three other carbons, it is 3° (tertiary). (4) If it is bonded to four other carbons, it is 4° (quaternary).
Label the bromoalkane as 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4° based on the substitution level of the carbon to which Br is attached.
Double-check the structure to ensure the correct classification and confirm that no other functional groups or substituents affect the designation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, they determine the properties and reactivity of compounds. Understanding functional groups is essential for identifying how different molecules will behave in chemical reactions.
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Degree of Substitution

The degree of substitution refers to the classification of carbon atoms based on the number of other carbon atoms they are bonded to. A carbon atom can be classified as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°) depending on whether it is attached to one, two, three, or four other carbon atoms, respectively. This classification is crucial for predicting the reactivity and stability of organic compounds.
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Bromoalkanes

Bromoalkanes are a class of organic compounds that contain a bromine atom attached to an alkane chain. The position of the bromine atom relative to the carbon skeleton influences the compound's reactivity and properties. Identifying the degree of substitution in bromoalkanes is important for understanding their behavior in reactions, particularly in nucleophilic substitution processes.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Name the following alkanes using the common names for branched substituents.

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