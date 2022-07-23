Use the following rules for classification: (1) If the carbon attached to Br is bonded to only one other carbon, it is 1° (primary). (2) If it is bonded to two other carbons, it is 2° (secondary). (3) If it is bonded to three other carbons, it is 3° (tertiary). (4) If it is bonded to four other carbons, it is 4° (quaternary).