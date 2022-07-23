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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 15n
Chapter 2, Problem 15n

Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]
(n) rule 7
Structural formula of an alkane, illustrating branching and carbon chain for IUPAC naming practice.

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1
Identify the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name of the alkane (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Substituents are named based on the number of carbon atoms they contain (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl, etc.).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes to indicate the number of identical substituents (e.g., di-, tri-, tetra-) and place the substituent names in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers of the substituents before their names.
Ensure the final name follows the IUPAC rules for alkanes, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers and hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any special rules outlined in Tables 3.7 and 3.8 that apply to this molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming organic compounds. It establishes rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, substituents, and functional groups, ensuring that each compound has a unique and descriptive name. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming alkanes and other organic molecules.
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Alkane Structure

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. Their general formula is CnH2n+2, where 'n' represents the number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the structure of alkanes is crucial for applying nomenclature rules, as it helps in identifying the longest chain and any branching or substituents present.
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Nomenclature Rules (Tables 3.7 and 3.8)

Tables 3.7 and 3.8 in organic chemistry texts outline specific nomenclature rules for naming alkanes, including identifying the parent chain, numbering the carbon atoms, and naming substituents. Rule 7 emphasizes the importance of the lowest possible numbers for substituents when naming the compound. Familiarity with these rules is vital for correctly applying IUPAC nomenclature to various alkane structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]

(k) rule 6

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Textbook Question

When we begin studying functional groups, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following bromoalkanes as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° based on the carbon to which the bromine is attached.

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When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.

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Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]

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Textbook Question

There are nine alkane constitutional isomers with the molecular formula C7H16. Draw them.

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