Step 1: Understand the definitions of the three categories of halogen-containing compounds. A haloalkane is a compound where a halogen atom (e.g., F, Cl, Br, I) is bonded to an sp³-hybridized carbon atom in an alkane. A haloalkene is a compound where a halogen atom is bonded to an sp²-hybridized carbon atom in an alkene. A haloarene is a compound where a halogen atom is directly bonded to an aromatic ring (e.g., benzene).