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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 6e
Chapter 10, Problem 6e

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e) Chemical structure of a cyclohexene with a chlorine atom, indicating a haloalkene compound.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound provided in the image. The compound contains a six-membered ring with alternating double bonds, indicating it is an aromatic ring (benzene derivative).
Step 2: Identify the substituents attached to the aromatic ring. The structure shows a fluorine atom (halogen) and a methyl group (-CH3) attached to the ring.
Step 3: Determine the classification of the compound based on the presence of the halogen and the aromatic ring. A halogen attached to an aromatic ring classifies the compound as a haloarene.
Step 4: Recall that haloalkanes are halogenated alkanes (saturated hydrocarbons), haloalkenes are halogenated alkenes (unsaturated hydrocarbons with double bonds), and haloarenes are halogenated aromatic compounds.
Step 5: Conclude that the given compound is a haloarene because the halogen (fluorine) is directly bonded to the aromatic ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and halogen atoms. They are characterized by the presence of a carbon-halogen bond, where the halogen can be fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine. Haloalkanes can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached.

Haloalkenes

Haloalkenes are unsaturated organic compounds that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond along with one or more halogen atoms. The presence of the double bond gives haloalkenes unique reactivity compared to saturated haloalkanes. They are important in organic synthesis and can undergo various reactions, including addition reactions with halogens.

Haloarenes

Haloarenes, or aryl halides, are aromatic compounds that contain a halogen atom bonded to an aromatic ring. The halogen can influence the reactivity and properties of the aromatic system, often participating in electrophilic substitution reactions. Haloarenes are significant in both industrial applications and organic synthesis, serving as intermediates in the production of various chemicals.
Related Practice
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From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.

(a) (R)-6-iodo-3-isopropylnon-1-ene

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Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.

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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(f)

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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(b)

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