Textbook Question
From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(a) (R)-6-iodo-3-isopropylnon-1-ene
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From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(a) (R)-6-iodo-3-isopropylnon-1-ene
Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.
(a) What is the atom economy of each reaction?
(c) Which reaction would you consider greener? Why?
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(f)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(c)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(d)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(b)