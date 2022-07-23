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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 6c
Chapter 10, Problem 6c

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(c) Chemical structure of a brominated compound with a bromine atom attached to a benzene ring.

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1
Step 1: Observe the structure provided in the image. The compound contains a benzene ring, which is a characteristic feature of aromatic compounds.
Step 2: Note the presence of a chlorine atom directly attached to the benzene ring. This indicates that the halogen is bonded to an aromatic system.
Step 3: Recall the definition of haloarenes. Haloarenes are aromatic compounds where a halogen atom is directly attached to the aromatic ring.
Step 4: Compare the structure to the definitions of haloalkanes, haloalkenes, and haloarenes. Haloalkanes have halogens attached to saturated carbon chains, haloalkenes have halogens attached to unsaturated carbon chains (double bonds), and haloarenes have halogens attached to aromatic rings.
Step 5: Based on the observations and definitions, classify the compound as a haloarene because the chlorine atom is attached to the benzene ring, an aromatic system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and halogen atoms. They are characterized by the presence of a carbon-halogen bond, where the halogen can be fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine. Haloalkanes can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached.

Haloalkenes

Haloalkenes are unsaturated organic compounds that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond along with one or more halogen atoms. The presence of the double bond gives haloalkenes unique reactivity compared to saturated haloalkanes. They are important in organic synthesis and can undergo various reactions, including addition reactions with halogens.

Haloarenes

Haloarenes, or aryl halides, are aromatic compounds that contain a halogen atom bonded to a carbon atom of an aromatic ring. The aromatic nature of haloarenes affects their chemical properties, making them less reactive than aliphatic haloalkanes. Chlorobenzene, for example, is a common haloarene where a chlorine atom is directly attached to a benzene ring, influencing its reactivity and applications in organic chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Using the bond-dissociation energies in Table 5.6 (see Section 5.3.1), estimate the equilibrium constant of the following reaction at 298 K.

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw all resonance structures of the following carbanion and carbocation.

(a)

(b)

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