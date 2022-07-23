Textbook Question
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e)
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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e)
Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.
(a) What is the atom economy of each reaction?
(c) Which reaction would you consider greener? Why?
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(f)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(c)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(b)
Draw all resonance structures of the following carbanion and carbocation.
(a)
(b)