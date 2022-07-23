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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 6d
Chapter 10, Problem 6d

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(d) Chemical structure of a haloarene with a fluorine atom attached to a benzene ring.

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1
Step 1: Observe the structure of the compound provided in the image. The compound contains a benzene ring (a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds) attached to a bromine atom.
Step 2: Identify the functional group present. The bromine atom is directly bonded to the benzene ring, which is characteristic of an aryl halide.
Step 3: Recall the classification of halogen-containing compounds: Haloalkanes have halogens attached to saturated carbon atoms, haloalkenes have halogens attached to unsaturated carbon atoms in alkenes, and haloarenes (aryl halides) have halogens attached to aromatic rings.
Step 4: Since the bromine atom is bonded to the aromatic benzene ring, this compound is classified as a haloarene.
Step 5: Conclude that the compound in the image is a haloarene based on the presence of the aromatic ring and the halogen attachment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine). They are characterized by the presence of a saturated carbon chain and can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon's bonding environment. Understanding haloalkanes is essential for recognizing their reactivity and applications in organic synthesis.

Haloalkenes

Haloalkenes are organic compounds that contain a carbon-carbon double bond (alkene) along with one or more halogen atoms. The presence of the double bond introduces unique reactivity patterns, such as electrophilic addition reactions. Identifying haloalkenes is crucial for understanding their behavior in chemical reactions and their role in various organic transformations.

Haloarenes

Haloarenes, or aryl halides, are compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an aromatic ring. The aromatic nature of the ring affects the reactivity and stability of the compound, often leading to different reaction pathways compared to aliphatic halides. Recognizing haloarenes is important for studying their chemical properties and applications in pharmaceuticals and materials science.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.

(a) What is the atom economy of each reaction?

(c) Which reaction would you consider greener? Why?

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw all resonance structures of the following carbanion and carbocation.

(a)

(b)

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