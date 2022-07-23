Haloalkanes

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine). They are characterized by the presence of a saturated carbon chain and can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon's bonding environment. Understanding haloalkanes is essential for recognizing their reactivity and applications in organic synthesis.