Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(b) C6H10O
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(a) C6H14O
Label the amines shown as a 1° amine, 2° amine, 3° amine, or 4° ammonium ion.
How many hydrogens would you expect a 24-carbon compound from each of the following molecular classes to have?
(c) Alkyne
a. How many hydrogens does an alkane with 17 carbons have?
b. How many carbons does an alkane with 74 hydrogens have?
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
Macrolide antibiotics all have large rings (macrocycle) in which an ester makes the ring; a cyclic ester is termed a lactone. One example is erythromycin A, first isolated from soil bacteria in the 1950s. Over time, some pathogenic bacteria have developed resistance to erythromycin by evolving an enzymatic mechanism to cleave the macrocycle at the ketone. To counter this resistance, chemists modified the erythromycin structure to replace the ketone with an amine that the bacteria could not detoxify. This modified antibiotic, azithromycin, trade name Zithromax®, is one of the most prescribed drugs in the world for respiratory infections.
(c) Identify the ketone in erythromycin targeted by bacteria as the site for detoxification.
(d) Identify the amine in azithromycin. What type of amine is it?