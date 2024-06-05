How many hydrogens would you expect a 24-carbon compound from each of the following molecular classes to have?
(b) Alkene
(a) Alkane
a. How many hydrogens does an alkane with 17 carbons have?
b. How many carbons does an alkane with 74 hydrogens have?
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
2.
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(g) (CH3)3CCH2CH2COOH
(h)
Many naturally occurring compounds contain more than one functional group. Identify the functional groups in the following compounds:
a. Penicillin G is a naturally occurring antibiotic.
b. Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that is deficient in Parkinson’s disease.
d. Thyroxine is the principal thyroid hormone.