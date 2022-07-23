Reductive amination of aldehydes and ketones is a versatile method for attaching alkyl groups to amines, but the alkyl group is restricted to a 1° or 2° carbon by this method. Prof. Phil Baran of Scripps Research Institute has reported (Science, 2015, 348 (6237), 886–891) a novel way to reduce an aromatic nitro group and add the resulting amine to an alkene so that the aromatic amine is bonded to a 3° carbon—all in a continuous sequence of reactions.

For example:

Predict the products using these starting materials, all of which are reported in this paper.

(c)

(d)