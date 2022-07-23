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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 64b
Chapter 19, Problem 64b

Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
(b)

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Step 1: Understand the role of the azo group (N=N) in aromatic substitution. The azo group is an electron-withdrawing group due to the resonance and inductive effects of the nitrogen atoms. This influences the reactivity of the aromatic ring in both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
Step 2: For electrophilic aromatic substitution, the azo group deactivates the aromatic ring by withdrawing electron density. This makes the ring less reactive toward electrophiles. However, the azo group can direct substitution to specific positions (meta-directing) due to its electron-withdrawing nature.
Step 3: For nucleophilic aromatic substitution, the electron-withdrawing nature of the azo group increases the susceptibility of the aromatic ring to attack by nucleophiles. This is particularly effective when there are additional electron-withdrawing groups (e.g., fluorine) on the ring, which stabilize the intermediate formed during the substitution process.
Step 4: Analyze the reaction provided in the image. The fluorine atom on the aromatic ring is an electron-withdrawing group, and the azo group further enhances the ring's susceptibility to nucleophilic attack. The diethylamine (Et2NH) acts as a nucleophile, replacing the fluorine atom via nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
Step 5: The product shows the diethylamino group (Et2N) attached to the aromatic ring, indicating successful nucleophilic substitution. The azo group remains intact, and the tert-butyl carbamate group (O-t-Bu) is unaffected, serving as a protecting group for the azo functionality.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Azo Group

The azo group (N=N) is a functional group characterized by a nitrogen-nitrogen double bond. It is commonly found in azo compounds, which are often brightly colored and used in dyes. The presence of the azo group can significantly influence the reactivity of aromatic compounds, making them more susceptible to both electrophilic and nucleophilic substitution reactions due to the resonance stabilization it provides.
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Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)

Electrophilic aromatic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. The presence of electron-donating groups, such as those attached to an azo group, can enhance the electron density of the aromatic system, making it more reactive towards electrophiles. This process is crucial for synthesizing various aromatic compounds and understanding the reactivity patterns of substituted aromatics.
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Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution (NAS)

Nucleophilic aromatic substitution occurs when a nucleophile attacks an aromatic ring, typically at a carbon atom that is bonded to a leaving group. The presence of electron-withdrawing groups, such as the azo group, can stabilize the negative charge developed during the reaction, facilitating the substitution process. This reaction is particularly important in the synthesis of complex organic molecules and in understanding the behavior of aromatic systems under different conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the substituents containing the azo group (N=N) can facilitate both electrophilic and nucleophilic aromatic substitution.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Reductive amination of aldehydes and ketones is a versatile method for attaching alkyl groups to amines, but the alkyl group is restricted to a 1° or 2° carbon by this method. Prof. Phil Baran of Scripps Research Institute has reported (Science, 2015, 348 (6237), 886–891) a novel way to reduce an aromatic nitro group and add the resulting amine to an alkene so that the aromatic amine is bonded to a 3° carbon—all in a continuous sequence of reactions.

For example:

Predict the products using these starting materials, all of which are reported in this paper.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Macrolide antibiotics all have large rings (macrocycle) in which an ester makes the ring; a cyclic ester is termed a lactone. One example is erythromycin A, first isolated from soil bacteria in the 1950s. Over time, some pathogenic bacteria have developed resistance to erythromycin by evolving an enzymatic mechanism to cleave the macrocycle at the ketone. To counter this resistance, chemists modified the erythromycin structure to replace the ketone with an amine that the bacteria could not detoxify. This modified antibiotic, azithromycin, trade name Zithromax®, is one of the most prescribed drugs in the world for respiratory infections.

(a) Identify the lactone group in each structure that merits the classification as macrolides.

(b) Two groups are circled. What type of functional group are they? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Basicity depends on availability of an electron pair to bond a proton. Correlate structural effects in these amines with their basicities.

(c) The pKb of this compound is −2.3, making it not only a stronger base than a typical aniline, but even stronger than hydroxide ion. Explain its remarkable basicity.

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Textbook Question

Macrolide antibiotics all have large rings (macrocycle) in which an ester makes the ring; a cyclic ester is termed a lactone. One example is erythromycin A, first isolated from soil bacteria in the 1950s. Over time, some pathogenic bacteria have developed resistance to erythromycin by evolving an enzymatic mechanism to cleave the macrocycle at the ketone. To counter this resistance, chemists modified the erythromycin structure to replace the ketone with an amine that the bacteria could not detoxify. This modified antibiotic, azithromycin, trade name Zithromax®, is one of the most prescribed drugs in the world for respiratory infections.

(c) Identify the ketone in erythromycin targeted by bacteria as the site for detoxification.

(d) Identify the amine in azithromycin. What type of amine is it?

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