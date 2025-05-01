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Intro to Organic Chemistry definitions

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  • Organic Chemistry
    Branch of chemistry focused on molecules created and used by biological systems, central to life and everyday materials.
  • Biochemistry
    Field branching from organic chemistry, emphasizing chemical processes within and related to living organisms.
  • Hydrocarbon
    Organic molecule composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, foundational to organic compounds.
  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns in element properties across the periodic table, influencing behavior of atoms in organic molecules.
  • Biological System
    Complex network of living components where organic molecules are created, used, and interact.
  • Acetylcholine
    Organic molecule involved in nerve function, illustrating the intersection of chemistry and biological activity.
  • Acetic Acid
    Simple organic acid found in biological and industrial contexts, demonstrating organic chemistry's everyday relevance.
  • Choline
    Essential organic nutrient participating in nerve signaling and metabolism within biological systems.
  • Nerve Gas
    Destructive application of organic chemistry, involving molecules that disrupt biological nerve function.
  • Inorganic Molecule
    Compound typically lacking both carbon and hydrogen, contrasting with organic molecules central to life.
  • Element
    Fundamental substance from the periodic table, forming the building blocks of organic molecules.
  • Molecule
    Smallest unit of a chemical compound, consisting of atoms bonded together, central to organic chemistry.
  • Life
    Phenomenon based on carbon-containing molecules, with organic chemistry explaining its molecular foundation.
  • Ingredient
    Component found in everyday products, often an organic molecule, highlighting chemistry's practical impact.
  • Consensus
    General agreement among scientists that organic molecules contain both carbon and hydrogen atoms.