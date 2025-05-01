Organic Chemistry Branch of chemistry focused on molecules created and used by biological systems, central to life and everyday materials.

Biochemistry Field branching from organic chemistry, emphasizing chemical processes within and related to living organisms.

Hydrocarbon Organic molecule composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, foundational to organic compounds.

Periodic Trends Patterns in element properties across the periodic table, influencing behavior of atoms in organic molecules.

Biological System Complex network of living components where organic molecules are created, used, and interact.

Acetylcholine Organic molecule involved in nerve function, illustrating the intersection of chemistry and biological activity.