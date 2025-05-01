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Organic Chemistry Branch of chemistry focused on molecules created and used by biological systems, central to life and everyday materials. Biochemistry Field branching from organic chemistry, emphasizing chemical processes within and related to living organisms. Hydrocarbon Organic molecule composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, foundational to organic compounds. Periodic Trends Patterns in element properties across the periodic table, influencing behavior of atoms in organic molecules. Biological System Complex network of living components where organic molecules are created, used, and interact. Acetylcholine Organic molecule involved in nerve function, illustrating the intersection of chemistry and biological activity. Acetic Acid Simple organic acid found in biological and industrial contexts, demonstrating organic chemistry's everyday relevance. Choline Essential organic nutrient participating in nerve signaling and metabolism within biological systems. Nerve Gas Destructive application of organic chemistry, involving molecules that disrupt biological nerve function. Inorganic Molecule Compound typically lacking both carbon and hydrogen, contrasting with organic molecules central to life. Element Fundamental substance from the periodic table, forming the building blocks of organic molecules. Molecule Smallest unit of a chemical compound, consisting of atoms bonded together, central to organic chemistry. Life Phenomenon based on carbon-containing molecules, with organic chemistry explaining its molecular foundation. Ingredient Component found in everyday products, often an organic molecule, highlighting chemistry's practical impact. Consensus General agreement among scientists that organic molecules contain both carbon and hydrogen atoms.
Intro to Organic Chemistry definitions
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