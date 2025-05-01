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Acid-Base Reaction Interaction where molecules of opposite charges exchange a proton, typically involving hydrogen ion transfer. Substitution Reaction Process where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group, excluding hydrogen. Elimination Reaction Transformation converting two single (sigma) bonds into one double (pi) bond, reducing the total number of bonds. Addition Reaction Conversion of one double (pi) bond into two single (sigma) bonds, increasing the number of single bonds. Proton Hydrogen nucleus lacking electrons and neutrons, often exchanged in acid-base processes. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, present in both single and multiple bonds. Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, found in double and triple bonds, less strong than sigma bonds. Dipole Moment Measure of charge separation in a bond, indicating uneven electron distribution between atoms. Electronegativity Tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond polarity. Partial Charge Slight positive or negative charge on an atom due to unequal electron sharing in a bond. Negative Charge Excess of electrons on an atom or group, often initiating reactions by attacking positive centers. Positive Charge Deficiency of electrons on an atom or group, making it susceptible to attack by electron-rich species. Hydrogen Ion Proton released or accepted during acid-base reactions, central to many organic transformations.
Organic Chemistry Reactions definitions
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