Acid-Base Reaction Interaction where molecules of opposite charges exchange a proton, typically involving hydrogen ion transfer.

Substitution Reaction Process where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group, excluding hydrogen.

Elimination Reaction Transformation converting two single (sigma) bonds into one double (pi) bond, reducing the total number of bonds.

Addition Reaction Conversion of one double (pi) bond into two single (sigma) bonds, increasing the number of single bonds.

Proton Hydrogen nucleus lacking electrons and neutrons, often exchanged in acid-base processes.

Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, present in both single and multiple bonds.