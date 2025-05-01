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Organic Chemistry Reactions definitions

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  • Acid-Base Reaction
    Interaction where molecules of opposite charges exchange a proton, typically involving hydrogen ion transfer.
  • Substitution Reaction
    Process where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group, excluding hydrogen.
  • Elimination Reaction
    Transformation converting two single (sigma) bonds into one double (pi) bond, reducing the total number of bonds.
  • Addition Reaction
    Conversion of one double (pi) bond into two single (sigma) bonds, increasing the number of single bonds.
  • Proton
    Hydrogen nucleus lacking electrons and neutrons, often exchanged in acid-base processes.
  • Sigma Bond
    Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, present in both single and multiple bonds.
  • Pi Bond
    Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, found in double and triple bonds, less strong than sigma bonds.
  • Dipole Moment
    Measure of charge separation in a bond, indicating uneven electron distribution between atoms.
  • Electronegativity
    Tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond polarity.
  • Partial Charge
    Slight positive or negative charge on an atom due to unequal electron sharing in a bond.
  • Negative Charge
    Excess of electrons on an atom or group, often initiating reactions by attacking positive centers.
  • Positive Charge
    Deficiency of electrons on an atom or group, making it susceptible to attack by electron-rich species.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Proton released or accepted during acid-base reactions, central to many organic transformations.