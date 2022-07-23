Textbook Question
What product would be formed if the four-membered ring alcohol in Problem 70 were heated with an equivalent amount of HBr rather than with a catalytic amount of H2SO4?
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What product would be formed if the four-membered ring alcohol in Problem 70 were heated with an equivalent amount of HBr rather than with a catalytic amount of H2SO4?
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
a.
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
c.
Which of the following ethers would be obtained in greatest yield directly from alcohols?
Explain why (S)-2-butanol forms a racemic mixture when it is heated in sulfuric acid.