Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.
a. Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
8. CH3OH + H2SO4
b. With which reagents do the two alkenes react to form different products?
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
a.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
a.
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
c.
Which of the following ethers would be obtained in greatest yield directly from alcohols?