Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically occurring in alkenes and alcohols. In this context, HBr acts as the electrophile, donating a proton (H+) to the alcohol, which can lead to the formation of a bromide ion. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products formed when heating the four-membered ring alcohol with HBr.