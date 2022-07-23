Pinacol Rearrangement

The pinacol rearrangement is a specific type of rearrangement reaction that occurs when a vicinal diol is dehydrated, leading to the formation of a ketone or aldehyde. This reaction involves the migration of a carbon skeleton and the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can rearrange to yield more stable products. Understanding this mechanism is vital for predicting the products of reactions involving vicinal diols and for grasping the principles of carbocation stability and rearrangement in organic chemistry.