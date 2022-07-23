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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 92
Chapter 11, Problem 92

A vicinal diol has OH groups on adjacent carbons. The dehydration of a vicinal diol is accompanied by a rearrangement called the pinacol rearrangement. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.

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1
Step 1: Protonation of one of the hydroxyl groups occurs in the presence of sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), which acts as a strong acid. This converts the hydroxyl group into a better leaving group, forming water.
Step 2: The water molecule leaves, generating a carbocation intermediate. This carbocation is formed on the carbon that originally had the protonated hydroxyl group.
Step 3: A rearrangement occurs to stabilize the carbocation. In this case, a methyl group migrates from the adjacent carbon to the carbocation-bearing carbon, resulting in a more stable tertiary carbocation.
Step 4: The remaining hydroxyl group undergoes deprotonation, forming a carbonyl group (C=O). This step completes the rearrangement and dehydration process.
Step 5: The final product is a ketone, specifically pinacolone, along with the release of a water molecule as a byproduct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vicinal Diols

Vicinal diols, also known as glycols, are organic compounds that contain two hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to adjacent carbon atoms. Their structure is crucial in organic chemistry as they can undergo various reactions, including dehydration, which leads to the formation of alkenes or other functional groups. Understanding their properties and reactivity is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving these compounds.
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General properties of syn vicinal dihydroxylation.

Dehydration Reaction

A dehydration reaction involves the removal of a water molecule from a compound, often resulting in the formation of a double bond or a new functional group. In the case of vicinal diols, dehydration typically leads to the formation of alkenes. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis as it can alter the structure and reactivity of the original molecule, making it a key step in many organic transformations.
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Pinacol Rearrangement

The pinacol rearrangement is a specific type of rearrangement reaction that occurs when a vicinal diol is dehydrated, leading to the formation of a ketone or aldehyde. This reaction involves the migration of a carbon skeleton and the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can rearrange to yield more stable products. Understanding this mechanism is vital for predicting the products of reactions involving vicinal diols and for grasping the principles of carbocation stability and rearrangement in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

b.

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Textbook Question

What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?

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Textbook Question

Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.

b. Why is only one product obtained?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

c.

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Textbook Question

Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.

a. What is this product?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions occurs more rapidly?

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