Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
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Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?
Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.
b. Why is only one product obtained?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
c.
Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.
a. What is this product?
Which of the following reactions occurs more rapidly?