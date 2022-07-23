The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.
A vicinal diol has OH groups on adjacent carbons. The dehydration of a vicinal diol is accompanied by a rearrangement called the pinacol rearrangement. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
a. Explain the enhanced reaction rate.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
c.
Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.
a. What is this product?
Which of the following reactions occurs more rapidly?