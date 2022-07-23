Acid-Catalyzed Dehydration

Acid-catalyzed dehydration is a reaction where an alcohol or diol loses a water molecule in the presence of an acid, leading to the formation of alkenes or ethers. In the case of vicinal diols, heating in acidic conditions typically promotes the elimination of water, resulting in the formation of a more stable alkene. This process is crucial for understanding how diols can be transformed into other functional groups.