Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
When ethyl ether is heated with excess HI for several hours, the only organic product obtained is ethyl iodide. Explain why ethyl alcohol is not obtained as a product.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
When the following seven-membered ring alcohol is dehydrated, three alkenes are formed. Propose a mechanism for their formation.
Triethylene glycol is one of the products obtained from the reaction of excess ethylene oxide and hydroxide ion. Propose a mechanism for its formation.
Ethylene oxide reacts readily with HO- because of the strain in the three-membered ring. Explain why cyclopropane, a compound with approximately the same amount of strain, does not react with HO-.