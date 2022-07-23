Draw the mechanism for formation of the two addition products.
Draw all possible resonance contributors for the two carbocations in the preceding reaction. Use the resonance contributors to explain why 1-naphthol is the major product of the reaction.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Resonance Structures
Carbocation Stability
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of the alkenes in [PROBLEM 10-32] with a peroxyacid followed by reaction with hydroxide ion?
a. trans-2-butene
b. cis-2-butene
How do the major products obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxides differ?
What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of the alkenes in [PROBLEM 10-32] with a peroxyacid followed by reaction with hydroxide ion?
c. cis-2-pentene
d. trans-2-pentene
The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.
a. What would be the major product if the NIH shift occurs? (Hint: A C—H bond is easier to break than a C—D bond.)
The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.
b. What would be the major product if the carbocation forms phenol by losing H+ or D+, rather than by going through the NIH shift?