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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 34
Chapter 11, Problem 34

Draw the mechanism for formation of the two addition products.

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1
Identify the type of reaction: Determine whether the reaction involves electrophilic addition, nucleophilic addition, or another mechanism. For example, if the starting material is an alkene or alkyne, the reaction is likely an electrophilic addition.
Analyze the reactants: Examine the structure of the starting material and the reagent(s) involved. Identify the electrophile and nucleophile in the reaction. For instance, in the case of an alkene reacting with HBr, the alkene acts as the nucleophile, and HBr provides the electrophile (H⁺).
Propose the first step of the mechanism: Show how the nucleophile attacks the electrophile. For example, the π-electrons of the alkene attack the proton (H⁺), forming a carbocation intermediate. Use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons.
Consider regioselectivity and stereochemistry: If the reaction can produce multiple products, determine which product is favored based on Markovnikov's rule (electrophile adds to the carbon with more hydrogens) or anti-Markovnikov's rule (if a peroxide is present). Also, consider stereochemical outcomes if applicable.
Complete the mechanism: Show how the intermediate reacts with the remaining part of the reagent to form the final products. For example, the carbocation intermediate reacts with the bromide ion (Br⁻) to form the addition product. If two products are formed, illustrate the mechanism for both pathways.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, typically in a carbonyl group. This process involves the formation of a new bond between the nucleophile and the carbon, leading to the creation of an alcohol or other functional groups. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving carbonyl compounds.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how reactants transform into products during a chemical reaction. It outlines the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events, including intermediates and transition states. Analyzing the mechanism helps in understanding the kinetics and thermodynamics of the reaction, which is essential for drawing accurate product structures.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In addition reactions, the stereochemistry of the reactants can lead to different stereoisomers as products, which can have distinct properties. Recognizing the stereochemical implications of addition reactions is vital for predicting the outcome and understanding the selectivity of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkenes with OsO4 followed by aqueous H2O2?

a. trans-2-butene

b. cis-2-butene

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Textbook Question

Draw all possible resonance contributors for the two carbocations in the preceding reaction. Use the resonance contributors to explain why 1-naphthol is the major product of the reaction.

894
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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of the alkenes in [PROBLEM 10-32] with a peroxyacid ­followed by reaction with hydroxide ion?

a. trans-2-butene

b. cis-2-butene

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of the alkenes in [PROBLEM 10-32] with a peroxyacid ­followed by reaction with hydroxide ion?

c. cis-2-pentene

d. trans-2-pentene

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Textbook Question

The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.

a. What would be the major product if the NIH shift occurs? (Hint: A C—H bond is easier to break than a C—D bond.)

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Textbook Question

The existence of the NIH shift was established by determining the major product obtained from rearrangement of the following arene oxide, in which a hydrogen has been replaced by a deuterium.

b. What would be the major product if the carbocation forms phenol by losing H+ or D+, rather than by going through the NIH shift?

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