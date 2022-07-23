What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
h.
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
h.
In Section 10.12, we saw that S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) methylates the nitrogen atom of noradrenaline to form adrenaline, a more potent hormone. If SAM methylates an OH group attached to the benzene ring instead, it completely destroys noradrenaline's activity.
b. Which reaction is more apt to occur, methylation on nitrogen or methylation on oxygen?
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
a.
Fill in each box with the appropriate reagent:
c.
An unknown alcohol with a molecular formula of C7H14O was oxidized to an aldehyde with HOCl. When an acidic solution of the alcohol was distilled, two alkenes were obtained. The alkene formed in greater yield was determined to be 1-methylcyclohexene. The other alkene formed the original un-known alcohol when treated with BH3/THF followed by H2O2, HO-, and H2O. Identify the unknown alcohol.
Explain why (S)-2-butanol forms a racemic mixture when it is heated in sulfuric acid.