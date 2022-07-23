How can the following compounds be prepared from 3,3-dimethyl-1-butene?

Textbook Question
What products are obtained from the reaction of cyclohexene oxide with
a. methoxide ion?
1339
views
What products are obtained from the reaction of cyclohexene oxide with
a. methoxide ion?
What products are obtained from the reaction of cyclohexene oxide with
b. methylamine?
What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkenes with OsO4 followed by aqueous H2O2?
a. trans-2-butene
b. cis-2-butene
Would you expect the reactivity of a five-membered ring ether such as tetrahydrofuran (Table 10.2) to be more similar to the reactivity of an epoxide or to the reactivity of a noncyclic ether? Why?
Explain why methyl propyl ether forms both methyl iodide and propyl iodide when it is heated with excess HI.
Explain why HF and HCl cannot be used to cleave ethers in an SN2 reaction.