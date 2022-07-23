How can the following compounds be prepared from 3,3-dimethyl-1-butene?

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the regioselectivity of reactions, such as the formation of 3,3-dimethyl-2-butanol from 3,3-dimethyl-1-butene, where the alcohol group will preferentially attach to the more substituted carbon.