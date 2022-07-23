Amine Reactivity

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia, where one or more hydrogen atoms are replaced by alkyl or aryl groups. They can act as nucleophiles due to the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, allowing them to participate in various reactions, including the ring-opening of epoxides. The reactivity of methylamine, a primary amine, is particularly relevant in this context as it can lead to the formation of a substituted alcohol or amine product.