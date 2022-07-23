What products are obtained from the reaction of cyclohexene oxide with
b. methylamine?
What products are obtained from the reaction of cyclohexene oxide with
b. methylamine?
What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkenes with OsO4 followed by aqueous H2O2?
a. trans-2-butene
b. cis-2-butene
How can the following compounds be prepared from 3,3-dimethyl-1-butene?
b. 3,3-dimethyl-2-butanol
What stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of the alkenes in [PROBLEM 10-32] with a peroxyacid followed by reaction with hydroxide ion?
a. trans-2-butene
b. cis-2-butene
Would you expect the reactivity of a five-membered ring ether such as tetrahydrofuran (Table 10.2) to be more similar to the reactivity of an epoxide or to the reactivity of a noncyclic ether? Why?
Explain why HF and HCl cannot be used to cleave ethers in an SN2 reaction.