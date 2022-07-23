Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
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Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
a. Explain the enhanced reaction rate.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
b. A small amount of a product containing a six-membered ring is also formed. Draw the structure of that product.
c. Why is so little six-membered ring product formed?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
c.
Which of the following reactions occurs more rapidly?