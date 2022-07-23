Textbook Question
What stereoisomers do the following reactions form?
c.
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What stereoisomers do the following reactions form?
c.
Which of the following alcohols dehydrates the fastest when heated with acid?
Show how 1-propanol can be converted into the following compounds by means of a sulfonate ester:
a. CH3CH2CH2SCH2CH3
What stereoisomers do the following reactions form?
d.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
b.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
a.