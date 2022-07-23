Textbook Question
Show how 1-propanol can be converted into the following compounds by means of a sulfonate ester:
a. CH3CH2CH2SCH2CH3
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Show how 1-propanol can be converted into the following compounds by means of a sulfonate ester:
a. CH3CH2CH2SCH2CH3
Show how 1-propanol can be converted into the following compounds by means of a sulfonate ester:
b.
What stereoisomers do the following reactions form?
d.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
b.
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
a.