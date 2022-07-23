Textbook Question
When heated with H2SO4, both 3,3-dimethyl-2-butanol and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butanol are dehydrated to form 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene. Which alcohol dehydrates more rapidly?
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When heated with H2SO4, both 3,3-dimethyl-2-butanol and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butanol are dehydrated to form 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene. Which alcohol dehydrates more rapidly?
Starting with (R)-1-deuterio-1-propanol, how could you prepare
c. (R)-1-deuterio-1-methoxypropane?
Starting with (R)-1-deuterio-1-propanol, how could you prepare
b. (S)-1-deuterio-1-methoxypropane?
a. Show the reagents required to form the primary alcohol in each of the following reactions.
Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.
e.
Identify A–E.