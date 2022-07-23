Textbook Question
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of 2-ethyloxirane with each of the following reagents?
c. 0.1MNaOH
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What is the major product obtained from the reaction of 2-ethyloxirane with each of the following reagents?
c. 0.1MNaOH
Starting with (R)-1-deuterio-1-propanol, how could you prepare
a. (S)-1-deuterio-1-propanol?
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of 2-ethyloxirane with each of the following reagents?
a. 0.1MHCl
b. CH3OH/HCl
Starting with (R)-1-deuterio-1-propanol, how could you prepare
c. (R)-1-deuterio-1-methoxypropane?
Starting with (R)-1-deuterio-1-propanol, how could you prepare
b. (S)-1-deuterio-1-methoxypropane?
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of 2-ethyloxirane with each of the following reagents?
d. CH3OH/CH3O-