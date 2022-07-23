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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 22a(1,2,3)
Chapter 11, Problem 22a(1,2,3)

What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with
a. H2CrO4?
1. 3-pentanol
2. 1-pentanol
3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reagent H₂CrO₄ (chromic acid). It is a strong oxidizing agent commonly used to oxidize alcohols. Primary alcohols are oxidized to carboxylic acids, secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones, and tertiary alcohols generally do not undergo oxidation under these conditions.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of 3-pentanol. It is a secondary alcohol because the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is bonded to two other carbon atoms. When treated with H₂CrO₄, secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones. The product will be a ketone with the same carbon chain length.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of 1-pentanol. It is a primary alcohol because the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is bonded to only one other carbon atom. When treated with H₂CrO₄, primary alcohols are oxidized first to aldehydes and then further to carboxylic acids. The product will be a carboxylic acid with the same carbon chain length.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of 2-methyl-2-pentanol. It is a tertiary alcohol because the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is bonded to three other carbon atoms. Tertiary alcohols do not undergo oxidation with H₂CrO₄ because there is no hydrogen atom on the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group to be removed during the oxidation process. Therefore, no reaction occurs.
Step 5: Summarize the expected products: (1) 3-pentanol will yield a ketone (3-pentanone), (2) 1-pentanol will yield a carboxylic acid (pentanoic acid), and (3) 2-methyl-2-pentanol will not react with H₂CrO₄.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation of Alcohols

Alcohols can undergo oxidation reactions, where they lose electrons and typically gain oxygen or lose hydrogen. The extent of oxidation depends on the type of alcohol: primary alcohols can be oxidized to aldehydes and then to carboxylic acids, secondary alcohols to ketones, and tertiary alcohols generally do not oxidize easily.
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Chromic Acid (H2CrO4) as an Oxidizing Agent

Chromic acid is a strong oxidizing agent commonly used in organic chemistry to oxidize alcohols. It facilitates the conversion of primary and secondary alcohols into their corresponding carbonyl compounds, while tertiary alcohols typically remain unchanged due to steric hindrance and the stability of the tertiary structure.
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Types of Alcohols

Alcohols are classified into three categories: primary, secondary, and tertiary, based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon bearing the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This classification is crucial for predicting the products of oxidation reactions, as each type reacts differently with oxidizing agents like chromic acid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What alcohol would you treat with phosphorus oxychloride and pyridine to form each of the following alkenes?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?

b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene

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Textbook Question

If the compound shown in the margin is heated in the presence of H2SO4,

a. what constitutional isomer would be formed in greatest yield?

b. what stereoisomer would be formed in greater yield?

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Textbook Question

What are the major products obtained when each of the following ethers is heated with one equivalent of HI?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

What are the major products obtained when the following ether is heated with one equivalent of HI?

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Textbook Question

What product is obtained from the reaction of each of the following alcohols with

c. the regents required for a Swern oxidation?

1. 3-pentanol

2. 1-pentanol

3. 2-methyl-2-pentanol

599
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